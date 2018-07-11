Mortgage software solutions provider Calyx Software announced this week that it has promoted Bob Dougherty to executive vice president of business development.

Dougherty is taking over the position from Dennis Boggs, who retired at the end of June after serving the company for 27 years.

“On behalf of everyone at Calyx, I want to thank Dennis for his numerous contributions, which helped our company grow from a small startup to a leading mortgage technology provider,” said Doug Chang, founder and CEO of Calyx Software. “As our industry evolves, it is critical to have a leader in place that not only understands mortgage technology, but also the client-focused culture that drives our decision-making at Calyx. Bob’s outstanding performance over the past two years, his experience as a mortgage lender and his dedication to providing a high-quality customer experience will make this a smooth transition for our company and our clients.”

Sponsor Content

In this position, Dougherty will be responsible for developing and maintaining the company’s client and vendor relationships, as well as setting the strategic direction of the Calyx Software product line. He will also oversee the daily operations of the company, including sales, customer support, marketing and legal.

Dougherty joined the company in 2016 as its vice president of business development. Before joining Calyx, a 2018 Tech100 winner, he was vice president of mortgage operations at Merchants Bank in Winona, Minnesota, where he led operation and secondary marketing functions for its mortgage division. Prior to Merchants Bank, Dougherty was the executive vice president at Boom Brother Commercial Capital. He also served as CEO at Timberland Mortgage Services, a former lender and underwriter of residential mortgage loans in the states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Kansas and Colorado.