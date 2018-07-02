From HW Magazine

Here's how appraisers can succeed in the middle of disruption

Making friends with automation

July 2, 2018
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Appraiser Automation HW Magazine
f3
In the midst of changing technology and the rise of the digital mortgage, valuation tools have become a key topic as lenders and buyers push for a faster home-buying process. Some appraisers, however, are struggling with where they fit. When navigating this new landscape, appraisers and valuation technology providers have to keep in mind the evolving needs of consumers balanced against the safety of the housing finance market.
To view the full article, please subscribe or login.

Related Articles

[video] United Wholesale: Here's how appraiser shortage is getting fixed

The future of valuations

Appraisers raise concerns over Fannie, Freddie automated appraisals

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2018

Threat multiplier: states mobilize to defend consumer protections

In the days following the 2016 election, business leaders across many industries were hopeful that the new president would make good on his promise of widespread deregulation. Banks and other financial institutions were especially optimistic. Here at last was the relief they had been looking for. Or not.

Feature

Are we seeing the return of subprime?

Rick Sharga
Rick Sharga
Even Hollywood knows better than to produce a sequel when the original movie is truly, horrifically bad. That’s why, thankfully, we haven’t seen sequels to such all-time cinematic disasters as Howard the Duck, Gigli, The Last Airbender, Jack and Jill, Glitter, or Battlefield Earth. Which brings us, in an admittedly roundabout way, to the question of whether we’re about to see a sequel of sorts in the mortgage industry: The Return of the Subprime Loan.

Commentary

Housing finance's evolving policy landscape

Carol Bouchner
Carol Bouchner
With FHFA director Mel Watt’s term due to expire in January 2019, the question of whether to move ahead on some version of administrative reform may rest with his successor. In the meantime, policy makers would be well-served to work together to come to some agreement on options for administrative reform. At a minimum, agreeing on a common definition would be a good first step.