The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced today that Secretary Ben Carson approved a disaster recovery plan to help Texans recover from Hurricane Harvey.

In November, HUD Deputy Secretary Pam Patenaude and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced HUD would provide more than $5 billion to the state of Texas for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

HUD used information from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration to determine how funds would be distributed.

The Texas plan required grantees to develop a recovery program informed by local residents and will be funded through HUD's Community Development Block Grant—Disaster Recovery Program.

"The Trump Administration is committed to helping Texans impacted by Harvey to rebuild their homes and their lives," Secretary Carson said. "As the state now turns to the long-term recovery of its communities, Texans can be sure that HUD will be there to help in any way we can to make the state whole again."

The Texas recovery plan includes: