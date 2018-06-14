Comedian legend Bob Hope’s iconic estate has been sold by Craig Strong, executive director of the estates division at Pacific Union International.

Bob and Dolores Hope Estate located in Toluca Lake, California sold for $15 million. Although there were higher offers from developers, it was important to both Strong and Hope's family that the ultimate buyer wished to preserve the residence, limiting any future development on the rest of the property.

(Courtesy of Strong Realtor)

“As a resident of Toluca Lake, along with my wife Tara and our two children, I have become a strong advocate for the area, which just so happens to be one of the most coveted neighborhoods in all of Los Angeles,” Strong said. “This, with the opportunity to be involved in a historic sale and work with a buyer whose intention is to preserve the main residence and minimize the impact of any further development, is a win-win for the local community.”

The 15,000-square-foot English traditional-style residence was originally built in 1939 by architect Richard Finkelhor. The home includes an outdoor swimming pool, golf course, an array of outdoor spaces on both levels, a formal rose garden, a large guest house and many other luxurious facets.

As requested by Dolores Hope's will, all proceeds from the sale will go directly to Bob and Dolores Hope’s Foundation.