Bank of America says that U.S. borrowers are compiling more debt while simultaneously keeping their credit profiles healthy for now, according to an article by Will Mathis and Jennifer Surane for Bloomberg.
U.S. borrowers should be cautious when borrowing from multiple lenders, because it could negatively impact their overall credit profiles, according to the article.
From the article:
“People and clients are definitely levering up and we have to watch that, we have to watch layering,” Dean Athanasia, co-head of the company’s consumer and small-business operation, said Tuesday at a conference. “If I lend to them and then if four other lenders come behind and lend to them as well, then you have a credit profile that may not be optimal for that client.”
U.S. consumers’ financial obligations as a percentage of their disposable personal income has begun to climb in recent months, according to data from the Federal Reserve.