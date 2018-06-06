Walker & Dunlop hired Bobby Gatling as senior vice president of its investment sales team, the commercial real estate company announced this week.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bobby to the Walker & Dunlop team! We are focused on continuing to expand Walker & Dunlop's investment sales presence with the goal to grow our annual investment sales volume to $8 to $10 billion over the next three years. Adding talented brokers like Bobby is an important component of our future growth,” Walker & Dunlop Managing Director Brian Moulder said in a statement.

“The multifamily transaction activity in Florida is incredibly robust, and Bobby's knowledge of the market, established client base, and track record of client service will benefit us in capturing additional market share throughout the state," he added.

Sponsor Content

In his new role, Gatling will be responsible for originating and executing the sale of multifamily assets in Central and North Florida.

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Gatling worked for CBRE as first vice president. Gatling has been in the industry since 2005 when he started with Newmark Grubb Knight Frank.