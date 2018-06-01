Allan Volt, senior vice president at Arch MI, leads three key pricing functions: price point management, research and development, and implementation and analytics. In his role, Voltz is responsible for Arch MI’s RateStar risk-based pricing solution and has worked to evolve RateStar during Arch MI’s acquisition and integration with United Guaranty (UGC) over the past year.

In 2017, Voltz and his team implemented a combined pricing strategy and introduced several updated versions of the platform that incorporated key features of both Arch MI’s RateStar and UGC’s risk-based pricing engine.

Sponsor Content

Having worked within the housing industry for more than a decade, Voltz has successfully navigated dynamic economic cycles and enormous regulatory change, using these experiences to bring innovation to the mortgage insurance industry and the broader consumer housing industry.

WHAT IS ONE THING YOU WOULD TELL A YOUNGER VERSION OF YOURSELF?

“You will miss out on opportunities until you learn you cannot do everything yourself. Notice that evolution happens because people have collected their history, have shared ideas and have built on others’ ideas. So, never pass up the opportunity to listen, engage as much as possible in diversity of thought and recognize that you are not evolving, unless you build on what you are learning.”