Carrington Holding Company, parent company of Carrington Retail Group, announced it has expanded the leadership team of CRG with two promotions and a new hire.

CRG is the company’s direct-to-consumer division that integrates real estate, lending and title services. The company hopes the new additions will make Carrington an industry leader.

“We see a huge opportunity in aligning our team and technology to optimize the customer experience, and position Carrington as a leader in the residential real estate and mortgage markets,” said Greg Drakos, executive vice president of Carrington Retail Group.

Sponsor Content

The company welcomes industry veteran John Nicholas as its new chief technology officer. Prior to joining CRG, he served as the senior vice president of product at Ten-X, and founder and CEO of Channel Software, which was acquired by Auction.com.

Ryan Draginis and Christopher Gordon both accepted their promotions within the consumer retail group.

Ryan Dranginis has three years of experience with CRG and was formerly vice president of business technology. He will now serve as head of marketing, and continue developing its platform that connects real estate, lending, and title services for consumers and agents.

Christopher Gordon has six years of experience within Carrington Companies. Once the vice president of business operations and strategy, he is now head of operations.

“Working together, this team will help Carrington further translate its industry expertise into an unmatched homeownership experience allowing consumers to find, finance, and make the most of their homes through the portfolio of services Carrington provides its customers,” Drakos said.