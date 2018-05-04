U.S. Bank announced Friday that Chief Risk Officer Bill Parker and Chief Human Resources officer Jennie Carlson will retire by the end of 2018.

Parker and Carlson worked at the company for decades and and the bank explained they were strong additions to the team. Their retirement leaves U.S. Bank with large shoes to fill.

“Both Bill and Jennie have assembled strong teams to lead us into the future,” said Andrew Cecere, U.S. Bank president and CEO of.

Parker is currently the chief risk officer but began his career at U.S. Bank in 1984 as a commercial lending officer, graduating to senior credit officer in retail and wholesale banking, and eventually becoming chief of credit in 2007.

“He is guided by a belief in doing what is right, and he has shaped our risk organization during a time of tremendous change,” Cecere said. “The infrastructure he developed will guide us well in the future.”

Carlson served as the head of human resources for the last 15 years, working with the the bank and its predecessors for an impressive 27 years.

“Under Jennie's leadership, we have placed more of an emphasis on the importance of engagement, diversity and inclusion, and talent development,” Cecere said.

The efforts of both chief officers will have a lasting impact at U.S. Bank, he explained.

“I am confident that we will find suitable successors who will carry the mantle they have built as we create value for our shareholders," Cecere added.

U.S. Bank has a strong hold on the mortgage industry as it ranked No. 7 in total loan originations as well as origination volume, according to a report prepared by iEmergent from the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act in 2016 data. During this year the company produced a whopping $28.6 trillion in refinance and purchase originations, or 1.4% of the total share of mortgage originations.