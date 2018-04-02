Ventanex

Servicing

Ventanex LIFT, the company’s proprietary transaction technology platform, streamlines and integrates the management of online bill payments and messaging for mortgage servicers. LIFT is a 100% cloud-based solution that integrates with all major loan servicing platforms. LIFT brings data from internal and third-party systems together to give servicers consolidated control from a single dashboard.

Sponsor Content

Servicers using LIFT can manage and track the entire lifecycle of a payment or message, with data security, built-in regulatory compliance, and reporting capabilities. The platform uses AI-based business rules that make decisions in real-time to determine how to process and apply a payment, which allows more borrowers to pay through self-service channels.

ventanex.com