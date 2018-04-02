Total Expert

Lending, Real Estate

Sponsor Content

Total Expert provides a centralized marketing system of record and CRM software solution that gives lenders control over branding, messaging, disclosures, cost splits and distribution of any marketing material utilized through the system. The system integrates seamlessly with loan origination systems, pricing engines, and point of sale solutions, allowing lenders to maximize effectiveness.

The company’s CRM also allows lenders to connect with their co-marketing partners to create and distribute automated, co-branded marketing materials that can pull data from multi-listing services MLS data and deliver it into multiple media formats. Total Expert grew its customer base significantly in the last year, and is now being used by seven of the nation’s top 15 lenders.

