Ellie Mae announced it is partnering with Pacific Union Financial and Finicity to improve its digital mortgage solution and increase efficiency.

The two companies will integrate with Encompass, Ellie Mae’s digital solution. Pacific Union will enable its customers to deliver loan data and documents from Encompass to its own platform for a more streamlined and efficient process, the company said.

“Through our partnership with Ellie Mae, we will improve our efficiency by offering a secure, seamless data and document delivery workflow from their system of record,” said Warren Little, Pacific Union Financial chief technology officer. “We look forward to working with Ellie Mae to offer digital mortgage solutions that enhance customer service and business operations.”

Ellie Mae also announced it is partnering with Finicity’s digital verification of assets solution through its Encompass platform. The integration will speed up the lending process and provide lenders with a more streamlined digital experience.

“Increased access to financial data is changing the way lenders look at underwriting and playing a major role in moving lending to a fully-digital experience,” Finicity CEO and Co-Founder Steve Smith said. “Working with a market-leader like Ellie Mae to deliver on the promise of digitization is very exciting and will have significant impact on the origination process.”

Ellie Mae explained it is proud to partner with both Finicity and Pacific Union as it seeks to further the digital mortgage.

“At Ellie Mae, our mission is to provide our lenders and partners with a true digital mortgage, which encompasses everything from consumer interest through loan delivery,” said Parvesh Sahi, Ellie Mae senior vice president.