VA lender NewDay USA announced this week it has named Garrison Foster to serve as senior vice president and oversee the company’s purchase home loan division.

Foster brings nearly 20 years of financial services experience to NewDay after helping to build and lead the purchase business at Veterans United and Bridgeview Bank.

Foster is also a veteran himself and served in the U.S. Marine Corps and works as an advocate for veterans. Foster founded the Veterans Association for Homeownership, a nonprofit organization that assists veterans and families to better understand and receive VA benefits.

Sponsor Content

“Garrison brings senior level talent and drive to our mission of helping veterans receive the financial services they need and the VA home loan benefits they deserve,” said Rear Admiral Thomas Lynch, executive chairman of NewDay USA. “We are delighted to have Garrison on board,” Lynch added.

“Garrison will be a real partner in building NewDay into the #1 VA mortgage banking company in the nation to assist veterans in taking advantage of their valuable VA benefits to purchase a home. It is an honor to have a Marine combat veteran leading this effort,” said Rob Posner, CEO.