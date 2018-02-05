Recovco Mortgage Management, a provider of residential and consumer loan fulfillment, due diligence, quality control, transaction management, and loan servicing solutions, announced this week that it hired John Guy to serve as the company’s new director of business development.

In the newly created position, Guy is tasked with assisting Recovco’s clients and helping to build the company’s brand in the areas of loan origination, diligence, and transactional services.

Guy joins Recovco from Clayton Holdings, where he served as senior managing director of business development.

Guy joined Clayton in June 2015 from Wingspan Portfolio Advisors, where he served as senior vice president of business development.

Prior to his time at Wingspan, Guy held senior business development roles at Auction.com, Mission Capital Advisors and Ocwen Financial Corp. and various portfolio acquisition roles at Bankers Trust, Security National, and Southbridge Investments, an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group.

“We are thrilled to have John on board,” Craig Pino, Recovco’s president said. “With his industry knowledge and experience, he will be a valuable addition to Recovco’s team as we continue to meet our clients’ needs in the areas of loan origination fulfillment, due diligence, securitization, and servicing.”