The COMPANY

Safeguard Properties, founded in 1990 by Robert Klein, provides its clients with excellence in the field services industry through leadership on key issues, ongoing training for employees and resources for contractors, the development of industry-leading technologies and providing outstanding client service.

Technology plays a strategic role at Safeguard, which inspects and preserves vacant and foreclosed properties throughout the U.S. The company is proactive in developing technologies to ensure compliance with local, state, and federal regulations and in creating systems to assure the highest rate of clean audit findings.

“Safeguard has long been in the forefront of bringing creative thinking to the industry,” said Alan Jaffa, Safeguard CEO. “By critically looking at current issues and those on the horizon, Safeguard provides solutions to minimize risks to clients and properties.”

The company’s technologies improve quality of work using geo-location services, big data analytics and workflow distribution, state-of-the-art data centers and mobile capabilities.

And Jaffa credits the company’s philosophy — Customer Service = Resolution — as the foundation of Safeguard’s success. Jaffa said the phrase is more than just a motto; it’s a promise to deliver the highest level of quality service.

“Safeguard has identified critical issues within the industry, convened national discussions, and led working groups with representation from the mortgage industry, the field services industry, and government to find resolutions,” Jaffa said.

“In addition, Safeguard hosts the annual National Property Preservation Conference, bringing together industry leaders to discuss current issues and to develop solutions.”

By introducing major advances in its mobile platform, the company is creating a real-time two-way conversation with its contractors, who can now capture the property condition in real-time from the property and communicate it back to Safeguard within minutes.

The company’s next goal is to work with mortgage servicers and investors to extend this automation into their back-office workflow, enabling them to have better visibility and make important time-sensitive decisions.

The EXECUTIVES

Robert Klein, Founder and Chairman

Robert Klein is the founder and chairman of the board for Safeguard. Under Klein’s leadership, Safeguard grew from a handful of employees in 1990 into the largest field services company in the industry. Klein assumed the role of chairman in May 2010.

Klein serves as chair of the National Vacant Properties Registration Committee of the MBA and he represents not only Safeguard, but the industry as a whole in national associations including MBA, USFN, CMBA and REOMAC. He also is the founder of the National Property Preservation Conference.

In 2009, Klein received the prestigious Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Alan Jaffa, Chief Executive Officer

Alan Jaffa is the CEO for Safeguard, a role he assumed in May 2010. Previously he served as chief operating officer. He also serves on the board of advisors for SCG Partners, a middle-market private equity fund focused on diversifying and expanding Safeguard Properties’ business model into complementary markets.

Since joining Safeguard in 1995, Jaffa has worked in virtually every department of the company. Under his leadership, Safeguard has doubled in size and, in 2010 and 2011, was recognized as the fastest-growing large company in Northeast Ohio.

Gregory Robinson, CPA, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

Gregory Robinson directs all accounting and financial management activities for Safeguard, as well as overseeing quality assurance, information security, internal audit, corporate communications and support services. He also serves on the board of advisors for SCG Partners. Prior to joining Safeguard, Robinson led successful consulting practices at CGI Inc., NetGov Inc. and ORION Consulting.

In 2010, Robinson was recognized by Crain’s Cleveland Business as CFO of the Year.