Property information, analytics and data-enabled services provider CoreLogic announced today that the company’s 4506-T Direct income verification solution and LoanSafe Fraud Manager report are now available on the LendingQB loan origination system.

When combined with the previously existing CoreLogic integrations on the LendingQB LOS – Instant Merge credit report, flood determination services and valuation solutions – these two new integrations provide LendingQB users with an end-to-end underwriting solution from a single provider, the company said in a release.

CoreLogic’s 4506-T Direct service provides a simplified way to validate applicant information directly from the IRS. The service is also approved for use in Fannie Mae’s Day 1 Certainty program.

“The inclusion of 4506-T Direct and LoanSafe Fraud Manager on LendingQB continues our mission of providing mortgage professionals with the most comprehensive suite of products on the most innovative platforms in the industry,” said Kevin Mullins, principal, business development for CoreLogic. “With these new integrations, LendingQB users will now be able to better streamline their workflows with an integrated end-to-end underwriting solution from CoreLogic while taking advantage of automated GSE programs like Day 1 Certainty that can help cut closing times and provide additional rep and warranty relief.”

“This initiative with CoreLogic enables us to provide our clients with industry-leading data and services to enhance their mortgage process,” said David Colwell, vice president of strategy at LendingQB. “By adding LoanSafe and 4506-T products, our clients have seamless access to an entire suite of CoreLogic products that add tremendous value to the lending workflow. We look forward to further innovation opportunities with CoreLogic in the future.”