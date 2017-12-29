Built Technologies, a technology company bringing construction lending to the digital age, recently appointed Matthew Russell as its new chief technology officer.

This new hire marks the beginning of the company’s plans for expansion. Russell joins Built on the heels of a significant $21 million series A capital raise with Index Ventures and Nyca Partners in November, which allowed the tech innovator to deepen its team, accelerate its growth and bolster investments in data utilization.

“Built is solving a significant problem in construction lending, and I’m excited to be leading an incredibly talented technology team that is delivering a definitive solution for managing loans that is quickly becoming the de-facto standard for financial institutions across the country,” Russell said. “Our platform already allows our customers to make smarter, faster, better decisions, and our recent investment from Index Ventures allows us to accelerate our development efforts to serve an even broader segment of the market in 2018.”

Russell brings more than a decade of experience to Built, where he will be responsible for overseeing the strategic development of technical operations of its collaborative construction lending platform. Previously, At Digital Reasoning, he led the corporation’s technology, data science, and intellectual property strategy. Russell also previously served as an active duty U.S. Air Force officer, deploying overseas as a defense intelligence contractor, facilitating the enforcement of financial compliance, improving cancer treatment with advanced software, and consulting with businesses on data and data science strategy.

“Matthew is an integral addition to our team as we enter an era of unprecedented growth for Built,” Built CEO and co-founder Chase Gilbert said. “With his impressive background in technology enterprise and experience in executive leadership, we’re confident Matthew will not only elevate Built and our product, but his expertise, especially in data analysis and utilization, will transform the entire industry.”