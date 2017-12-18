BBMC Mortgage selected Army veteran Waymon Hannaman as the winner of the company’s “We’ve Got Your Six” sweepstakes, which pays the mortgage of a military veteran for one year.

Hannaman and his wife, Lana [pictured below], received the good news just before the start of the Army-Navy football game on Dec. 9 in at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, during BBMC Mortgage’s Facebook Live Tailgate Experience. BBMC’s President of Retail Mortgage, Todd Jones, a former Army captain, made the announcement after former Navy SEAL Kaj Larsen, host of the tailgate experience, drew Waymon Hannaman’s name from a Christmas hat.

As of October 2017, BBMC has given more than $2 million through its Patriot’s Charity Initiative to partner charities in support of military and veteran services. Additionally, BBMC Mortgage donates $150 to one of four veteran and active duty charities for each participating loan that it closes.