Lending Sponsored Content

The true digital mortgage

An all-in-one solution for a changing industry

October 22, 2017
Ellie Mae
KEYWORDS digital mortgages Ellie Mae Encompass
Ellie-hero

SPONSORED CONTENT

The True Digital Mortgage
An All-in-One Solution for a Changing Industry
Enter
keywords

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Ellie Mae: Closing times jump significantly from West to East Coast

Housing, meet your next homebuyers – Generation Z

Ellie Mae finalizes acquisition of Velocify; will "automate everything automatable"

Services Guide

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?