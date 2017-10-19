Real Estate

HUD offers disaster relief to California wildfire victims

Grants immediate foreclosure relief

October 19, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS California disaster assistance HUD U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development wildfires
California wildfire

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Thursday it will offer relief to disaster victims of the recent California wildfires.

As of Wednesday, wildfires that raged across northern California left a death toll of 42. The number of missing people peaked at more than 2,000, but since then shrank back down to 50 people missing.

The fires are being called the deadliest and most destructive in the state’s history. About 3,000 homes were destroyed in Santa Rosa alone.

Last week, President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration for Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Sonoma and Yuba counties.

Now, HUD is offering disaster assistance to these areas. That relief will include foreclosure suspensions and other assistance to certain homeowners in the affected counties.

Here are the programs HUD announced are available for homeowners in the declared disaster area:

Immediate foreclosure relief: HUD announced it will grant a 90-day moratorium on foreclosures for Federal Housing Administration-insured home mortgages. HUD explained there are tens of thousands of FHA-insured homeowners in the impacted areas.

Forbearance and loan modification options: HUD is offering forbearance and loan modifications for FHA borrowers in the disaster areas.

Making mortgage insurance available: HUD will provide FHA insurance to disaster victims who have lost their homes and must rebuild or buy another home. Borrowers are eligible for 100% financing, including closing costs from FHA-approved lenders.

Making insurance available for both mortgages and home rehabilitation: HUD’s Section 203 loan program enables homeowners who lost their home to finance the purchase or refinance of a house along with its repair through a single mortgage. It also allows homeowners who have damaged homes to finance its rehabilitation.

HUD also announced it would be sharing information with FEMA and the state on housing providers that could have available units in the impacted counties including public housing agencies and multifamily owners.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

HUD offers assistance to Louisiana tornado victims

HUD extends disaster relief to Hurricane Harvey victims

HUD to provide $179 million to help states recover from recent disasters

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Rental listing service reports Baby Boomers leaving homeownership in droves

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates slip after 2 weeks of increases

BB&T residential mortgage loans “decreases as planned” in Q3

MGIC reports strong earnings increase in third quarter

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?