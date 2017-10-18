New American Funding adds former PrimeLending president Scott Bristol to executive team

New American Funding announced this week that it appointed Scott Bristol to serve as the company’s senior vice president and national sales manager.

Bristol, who joins New American Funding’s executive team, will be “instrumental in advancing the growth of the lender’s retail division throughout new and existing markets,” New American Funding said in a release.

Bristol comes to New American Funding from PrimeLending, where he served as president. During Bristol’s 8-year tenure are PrimeLending, he helped grow the company into a Top 10 lender in purchase units nationwide.

“We feel honored and encouraged that after vetting many of our worthy competitors that Mr. Bristol felt our operational prowess, marketing advantage, and proprietary software gave him the best foundation to continue his stellar career,” New American Funding CEO Rick Arvielo said in a statement.

Bristol said that he is looking forward to the opportunity with New American Funding.

“New American Funding’s focus on people, technology, marketing and providing a superior experience for borrowers and employees is spot on,” Bristol said. “When you have great products, interest rates, and compensation plans, it creates a platform that can win in a rapidly changing mortgage industry.”