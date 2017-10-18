Lending People Movers

New American Funding adds former PrimeLending president Scott Bristol to executive team

Named senior vice president and national sales manager

October 18, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS mortgage lending New American Funding PrimeLending Scott Bristol
Lender desk dark

New American Funding announced this week that it appointed Scott Bristol to serve as the company’s senior vice president and national sales manager.

Bristol, who joins New American Funding’s executive team, will be “instrumental in advancing the growth of the lender’s retail division throughout new and existing markets,” New American Funding said in a release.

Bristol comes to New American Funding from PrimeLending, where he served as president. During Bristol’s 8-year tenure are PrimeLending, he helped grow the company into a Top 10 lender in purchase units nationwide.

“We feel honored and encouraged that after vetting many of our worthy competitors that Mr. Bristol felt our operational prowess, marketing advantage, and proprietary software gave him the best foundation to continue his stellar career,” New American Funding CEO Rick Arvielo said in a statement.

Bristol said that he is looking forward to the opportunity with New American Funding.

“New American Funding’s focus on people, technology, marketing and providing a superior experience for borrowers and employees is spot on,” Bristol said. “When you have great products, interest rates, and compensation plans, it creates a platform that can win in a rapidly changing mortgage industry.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Maxwell adds former Roostify, Mercury Network exec Scott Stein as vice president

PrimeLending promotes Steve Thompson to president

New American Funding hires industry vet Sue Silverman

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Assurant Mortgage Solutions names Marc Connelly as national sales director

Consolidated Analytics buys PCA Appraisal Management

SIFMA voices concern about secondary market impact of rapid VA loan refinancing

Radian restructures services business; Jeff Tennyson out as president of Clayton

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?