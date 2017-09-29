Lending Real Estate

Americans remain economically confident despite recent hurricane damage

Consumer confidence sees small declines in September

September 29, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Consumer confidence Hurricane Harvey Hurricane Irma Index of Consumer Semtiment University of Michigan
Light in clouds

Consumer sentiment decreased slightly in September, but showed our concerns over hurricanes Harvey and Irma are rapidly fading, according to the Survey of Consumers conducted by the University of Michigan.

The Index of Consumer Sentiment decreased 1.8% from 96.8 in August to 95.1 in September. However, this was up 4.3% from 91.2 last year. During the first half of September, the index had fallen to 95.3.

“Consumer sentiment remained largely unchanged from the slightly lower level recorded at mid-month,” Survey of Consumers Chief Economist Richard Curtin said. “The resilience of consumers has again been demonstrated as concerns about the impact of the hurricanes on the national economy have quickly faded.”

“Given that the survey was able to reach most households in Florida and Texas in late September, it should be no surprise that small declines were recorded in the current financial situation of households,” Curtin said.

An article by Jill Mislinski for Advisor Perspectives explains what this confidence level means historically:

The Michigan average since its inception is 85.4. During non-recessionary years the average is 87.6. The average during the five recessions is 69.3.

Over the past year, although several issues arose that could have derailed the overall confidence level, Americans remained optimistic, Curtin stated. Some of those issues include the unprecedented partisan divide, North Korea, Charlottesville and the hurricanes.

“Confidence has nonetheless remained very favorable, moving sideward in a very narrow positive range,” Curtin said. “In the first nine months of 2017, the Sentiment Index averaged 96.2, just ahead of averages of 91.9 and 92.9 recorded in the prior two years, making 2017 the highest recorded since 2000.”

“To be sure, the recent Sentiment levels are still well below the average of 105.3 recorded from 1997 to 2000, which has also been reflected in slower overall growth rates in consumer spending,” he said.

The Current Economic Conditions index increased to 111.7 in September. This is up 0.7% from 110.9 last month and 7.2% from 104.2 last year.

However, the Index of Consumer Expectations created a drag, dropping 3.8% from last year’s 87.7 to 84.4 in September. This is still up 2.1% from 82.7 in September last year.

“Needless to say, resilience is an ineffable quality whose appearance or disappearance is difficult to predict in advance,” Curtin said. “While consumer resilience has lowered precautionary saving motives and increased willingness to spend and incur debt, those changes will still be constrained by slower income growth and consumers who are still more risk averse.”

“Overall, consumer expenditures are expected to increase by 2.6% in 2017 and in the first half of 2018,” he said.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Hurricanes pull consumer confidence down in early September

Study: Recent events not dampening Americans’ optimism in economy

Americans express most confidence since 2005 in current economic conditions

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Ten-X: Home sales were falling even before the hurricanes

CoreLogic: Mortgage lending just got riskier

Fannie Mae transfers risk on $23 billion in single-family loans

Housing, meet your next homebuyers – Generation Z

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.