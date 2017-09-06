Lending People Movers Homeowners

Hey home shoppers! Here are sample cover letters to win a bidding war

3 examples to use as a reference point

September 6, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Cover Letter How to win a bidding war sample cover letter
young couple computer house

With multiple offers pouring in on one house, cover letters are often the determining factor in which buyer a seller chooses. And given today’s shortage of housing inventory, don’t take lightly the importance of writing up a genuine and heartfelt letter on why owning this home is important for your future.

Whether it’s the future house to raise your first child in or within a few miles of your parents, let the buyer know why this specific house is perfect for you.

Angela Bao, a realtor at ERA iRealty in Plano, Texas, recently outlined tips in a HousingWire blog on how buyers can win a bidding war against all-cash offers, pointing out the importance of a cover letter.

“When you have a seller who is attached to their property and interested in seeing it go to the right buyer, a personalized letter could be the strategic advantage that gets you a winning bid,” said Bao.

“In many cases, cash offers are made by investors looking to either flip the home or convert it to a rental property. If you are a couple looking to raise a family in that home, stating that intention in the letter could appeal to the seller’s emotional side and close the deal in your favor,” said Bao.

About two years ago, HousingWire published an article titled, “Here’s a sample cover letter to help secure your client's dream home.”

Even though the cover letter example in the article is still relevant, HousingWire asked Bao, along with a couple other Realtors, to send in more examples of cover letters.

Since bidding wars are still very common in the market, hopefully these examples can serve as a reference point on how to write your own.

The three examples are below. Click to enlarge the letter. 

Example 1:

one

Example 2:

CL 2

Example 3:

CL 3

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Here’s a sample cover letter to help secure your client's dream home

Redfin: Here’s how buyers are winning bidding wars

How to win a bidding war in today’s outrageous housing market

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Wells Fargo acquires $51 billion in MSRs from Seneca Mortgage Investment

Milken Institute recruits several big names to help conquer housing refinance reform

Flagstar Bank unveils new charitable foundation

Here's how veterans are impacted by the shortage of VA-approved appraisers

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.