2017 HW Insiders: Justin Vedder

Vice President of Origination Solutions at Altisource

September 1, 2017
Justin Vedder joined Altisource in July 2015 through the acquisition of CastleLine and plays a critical part in Altisource’s strategy to modernize and improve the real estate industry through innovative, effective technology. Vedder

As vice president of origination solutions, he manages sales and product development teams in creating new products and processes. Over the past year, Vedder led teams in the launch and client onboarding of both noteXchange, a mortgage trading platform that helps drive efficiency for mortgage bankers and investors, and Vendorly, an oversight platform designed to help financial institutions manage their vendors and meet their evolving vendor oversight obligations. 

Last year, Vedder spearheaded the rebranding of Altisource Origination Services to Trelix, which provides mortgage lenders and investors with a suite of industry-leading mortgage fulfillment offerings. Under his leadership, Trelix’s revenue increased by 37%. 

“A natural born leader, Justin is very proactive in panels and has spoken nationally on various topics, including mortgage fraud, repurchase management, auditing of lenders, insurance and other mortgage banking-related matters.”

