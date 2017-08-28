Blair Biehle joins Informative Research as VP of national sales

Informative Research, a technology-driven solutions provider for the mortgage industry, has brought on Blair Biehle as their new vice president of national sales.

Biehle previously served as a top strategic account executive at CoreLogic for four years. Prior to that, he held a high-level position at DataVerify.



“I’m so happy to have this opportunity to offer the absolute best in the industry. Informative Research is delivering unique technology solutions that you can’t find anywhere else and their straightforward customer service model is completely unmatched,” Biehle said. “Informative Research has given me such a warm welcome and the whole process has been first class all the way. I’m excited to be a part of the future of our industry and can’t wait to get started.”

As vice president of national sales, Biehle will drive business development with top-tier lenders and insurance providers in the mortgage space for the company.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Blair join the Informative Research team,” said Patrick Kelly, executive vice president of national sales. “He’s an expert in his field and extremely focused on optimizing the work life of each and every one of his clients. His vast understanding of the market and the needs of his clients is a perfect match for the cutting-edge technology and services that we provide here at IR.”