TowneBank Mortgage integrates with LodeStar Software Solutions

Lender TowneBank Mortgage recently completed integration with HousingWire 2017 Tech100 winner LodeStar Software Solutions, enabling its employees to accurately quote closing costs.

This integration enables all TowneBank employees to instantly obtain quotes through Ellie Mae’s all-in-one mortgage management solution, Encompass.

“This integration is a true time saver for our entire operations team” said James Miller, chief operating officer at TowneBank Mortgage. “As we continue to grow both the size and scope of our mortgage operations, it is critical to leverage innovative industry partners like LodeStar to drive efficiency and accuracy.”

TowneBank users can instantly and securely generate a quote from LodeStar’s loan estimate calculator without duplicating any data entry. The quotes include transfer taxes, municipal recording charges, title insurance premiums and settlement costs, and are guaranteed for accuracy and returned in TRID format. TowneBank can quote their existing network of settlement service providers’ fees in the system or utilize LodeStar’s national settlement agent affiliate, Res/Title.

“LodeStar is delighted to partner with a major industry player like TowneBank Mortgage,” said Jim Paolino, CEO and Founder of LodeStar. “Our secure, seamless integration with Encompass simplifies the manual fee-quoting process for the Loan Estimate and Closing Disclosure forms, so companies of all sizes can process mortgage loans faster and focus on growing their businesses.”