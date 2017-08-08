Better Mortgage locks in approval to lend in Florida

New York City-based Better Mortgage added another market to its wheelhouse, announcing it is now licensed to lend in Florida.

The approval means that Better Mortgage is now licensed to do business in 12 states, along with Washington, D.C.

The other states include: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington.

“We’re so excited about offering a better mortgage experience to house hunters in Florida,” said Better’s head of strategy and business development Ben Fine. “As markets get more competitive, it’s critical to help our borrowers stand out in a sea of multiple offers by signaling both certainty and speed to the seller with our Verified Pre-Approval Letter.

The company noted that it is already seeing strong adoption in its current markets, particularly Seattle, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C, and it’s working on expanding into more markets.

The online mortgage lender launched in 2016 and was created by a group of engineers from Google and Spotify.

The lender made headlines earlier this year when it rolled out a new offering that guaranteed borrowers that its mortgage is cheaper than any other lenders’ options.

Specifically, Better Mortgage rolled out what it’s calling the “Better Price Guarantee.” Through the program, Better Mortgage guarantees that it will beat any competitor’s loan estimate by $1,000. If not, Better will give the borrower $1,000.