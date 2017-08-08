Real Estate Servicing The Ticker

Early-stage delinquencies hit lowest level in 17 years

Serious delinquencies hover at decade low

August 8, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS CoreLogic early-stage delinquencies Foreclosure Loan Performance Insights Report Serious delinquencies serious delinquency rate Serious Delinquent Inventory
Past due foreclosure home

Delinquencies continued to drop in May, hitting lows not seen in the past decade or even nearly two decades, according to the latest Loan Performance Insights Report from CoreLogic, a property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider.

Mortgages in some stage of delinquency, 30 days or more past due, including those in foreclosure, decreased 0.8 percentage points to 4.5% of mortgages. This is down from May 2016 when the delinquency rate was 5.3%.

Click to Enlarge

CoreLogic

(Source: CoreLogic)

“A prolonged period of relatively tight underwriting criteria has driven delinquencies down to pre-crisis levels across many parts of the country,” CoreLogic President and CEO Frank Martell said. “As pressure to relax underwriting standards increases, the industry needs to proceed carefully and take progressive, sensible actions that protect hard-fought improvements in mortgage performance.”

The foreclosure inventory rate, which measures the share of mortgages in some stage of the foreclosure process, decreased to 0.7%, down from 1% last year.

The serious delinquency rate, 90 days or more past due, including loans in foreclosure, remained at 2%, unchanged from last month and down 2.6% from May last year. This rate remains the lowest since November 2007 when it was also 2%.

Early delinquencies, defined as 30 to 59 days past due, also decreased slightly, hitting 1.9% in May, down from 2% last year, a 17-year low.

“Strong employment growth and home price increases have contributed to improved mortgage performance," CoreLogic Chief Economist Frank Nothaft said. “Early-stage delinquencies are hovering around 17-year lows, and the current-to-30-day past due transition rate remained low at 0.8%.”

“However, the same positive economic conditions helping performance have also contributed to a lack of affordable supply, creating challenges for homebuyers,” Nothaft said.

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

CoreLogic: Foreclosures sink to lowest level since 2007

Mortgage delinquencies drop to 10-year low

Foreclosures, seriously delinquent mortgages fall to lowest level since 2007

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Is Facebook going head to head with Zillow for listings?

California landlords settle over alleged fair housing violation

Median home prices climbed nearly 20% in Northwest metros in July

Fannie, Freddie fail Dodd-Frank severe stress test

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?