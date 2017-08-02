Investments Real Estate The Ticker

ADP predicts solid jobs increase in July

Expects additional 178,000 jobs

August 2, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS ADP jobs report Moody's Analytics National Employment Report
house construction inside

Employment is set to increase in July, though slightly lower than last month’s increase, according to the ADP and Moody's Analytics National Employment Report.

ADP predicts employment will increase by 178,000 jobs in July, up from last month’s predicted 158,000 jobs, but down from the actual employment report’s 222,000 jobs.

The chart below shows July’s prediction compared to the predictions from previous months, however ADP doesn’t always have the best record.

Click to Enlarge

jobs

(Source: ADP, Moody’s Analytics)

But while the report’s predictions each month may be spotty, the chart below shows it generally follows the same trend as nonfarm private employment.

Click to Enlarge

jobs

(Source: ADP, Moody’s Analytics)

“Job gains continued to be strong in the month of July,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, ADP Research Institute vice president and co-head. “However, as the labor market tightens employers may find it more difficult to recruit qualified workers.”

The goods-producing sector is set to increase as a decrease in manufacturing jobs partially offsets the increase other areas, including construction:

Natural resources and mining: Increase 3,000

Construction: Increase 6,000

Manufacturing: Decrease 4,000

The service-providing sector is set to increase by 174,000 jobs, with changes in these areas:

Trade, transportation and utilities: Increase 24,000

Information: Increase 8,000

Financial activities: Increase 13,000

Professional and business: Increase 65,000

Education and health: Increase 43,000

Leisure and hospitality: Increase 15,000

Other services: Increase 5,000

“The American job machine continues to operate in high gear,” Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi said. “Job gains are broad-based across industries and company sizes, with only manufacturers reducing their payrolls. At this pace of job growth, unemployment will continue to quickly decline.”

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

ADP predicts solid jobs increase

ADP predicts solid employment growth in November

ADP predicts strong job growth in July

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Ten-X predicts minor decrease in July existing home sales

HUD to provide $179 million to help states recover from recent disasters

CoreLogic: Rising home prices overheating these 4 major housing markets

HOT or NOT July: What's trending in housing right now

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?