2017 Women of Influence: Billi West

Billi West has been a leader at Network Funding in terms of production volume and branch management for the last eight years. In 2015, West did more than $86 million in volume, but beat that in 2016 by more than 65%, originating $143 million. That production volume landed her at the No. 21 spot on the Scotsman Guide for purchase volume.

West manages a team of eight and restructured her branch over the past year to create an improved work-life balance for herself and her team. In addition, West developed a new system to convert more leads into loans. Network Funding is currently reviewing this process to implement the system to share it with all employees.

Network Funding recognizes loan officers for their annual achievements with The President’s Club. Not only has West received Network Funding’s Top Producer of the Year award every year since its inception, the company has actually nicknamed the award, “The Billi Award.”

West talks to many prospects on behalf of the company’s executive vice president and shares her experience with those who are interested in a career with Network Funding.

“Billi is a hands-on hard worker who has molded her branch and employees into the powerhouse it is today. She leads her branch by working hard herself, especially to get those hard loans completed,” her nominator wrote. “While Billi is a natural leader, she is also a team player, always willing to share her knowledge with others.”

West is a leader outside of the office as well, supporting breast cancer awareness and her local high school teams.