Pre-sale for Texas energy efficient community begins
New community includes 7,500 single- and multi-family homes
Pre-sales began in Whisper Valley, the largest zero-energy capable housing community in the country, according to an article by Builder.
The community, located in Austin, Texas, is worth a total of $2 billion and the homes are being sold in the low $200,000s and $300,000s by the local builders Avi Homes and Pacesetter Homes, the article states.
From the article:
“This is the first opportunity to purchase in this one-of-a-kind sustainable community,” says Douglas Gilliland, president of Taurus of Texas, the project's developer. “We are seeing a great response from home buyers who want the latest technology and most energy efficient homes at an amazingly affordable price. We’ve already got over 250 prospective home buyers on our interest list that are choosing plans and going through the pre-qualification process.”
Whisper Valley consists of 2,062 acres, of which 700 acres are open space. The homes are spaced in clustered villages that include 7,500 single-family and multi-family homes. The community also has its own retail and neighborhood services, restaurants and commercial areas.
The homes in the first phase of 237 homes range from 1,200 to 3,100 square feet, and will be ready for move-in by the end of summer.
From the article:
The cost of living in a Whisper Valley home will be less than similarly priced homes in other master-planned communities in Austin because of the zero-energy capable features. Each neighborhood is planned with EcoSmart and every home includes an innovative thermal energy supply system designed to save up to 65% on typical monthly energy usage. Solar PV using solar roof panels will generate enough energy to achieve zero-energy capable homes. Homes are also designed to achieve the carbon-neutral standard promoted by the City of Austin for all new construction homes.