Real Estate

[Video] Have dual citizenship? House straddling U.S./Canada border listed for sale

Seller struggles to lock in a buyer

July 3, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Canada U.S. U.S./Canada border home
Canada and US flag

Do you have dual citizenship? If so, you’re the ideal buyer for this unique home for sale that straddles the Canada and U.S. border, sitting in both Beebe Plain, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec, Canada, according to an article in CBS News by Michelle Miller.

The article explained that Brian DeMoulin inherited the home 30 years ago and is reluctantly putting it on the market. However, selling the home is proving to be difficult, as the Realtor noted that the ideal buyer would have dual citizenship.

There is one important thing to note for the future buyer: They are forbidden to go out one door that exits into Canada.

Watch the full interview below from CBS News for a tour of the house, along with its unique situation. 

Source: CBS News
Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

