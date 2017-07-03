[Video] Have dual citizenship? House straddling U.S./Canada border listed for sale

Do you have dual citizenship? If so, you’re the ideal buyer for this unique home for sale that straddles the Canada and U.S. border, sitting in both Beebe Plain, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec, Canada, according to an article in CBS News by Michelle Miller.

The article explained that Brian DeMoulin inherited the home 30 years ago and is reluctantly putting it on the market. However, selling the home is proving to be difficult, as the Realtor noted that the ideal buyer would have dual citizenship.

There is one important thing to note for the future buyer: They are forbidden to go out one door that exits into Canada.

Watch the full interview below from CBS News for a tour of the house, along with its unique situation.