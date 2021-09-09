Breaking: UWM launches AMC-free appraisal program

Lunch & Learn discussing if the CRA should extend to IMBs
Join this Lunch & Learn for a discussion on whether or not the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) should be extended to independent mortgage brokers.

Biden’s not-so-radical plan to boost affordable housing
The Biden administration's affordable housing policy changes tweak and expand existing programs, restart lapsed HUD-Treasury risk-sharing program.

Introducing the 2021 HW Insiders
HousingWire’s Insiders are known as the operational all-stars who are vital to their organization’s success. This year’s list includes 100 honorees, reflecting the massive role this group had on the industry.

After FHFA leadership change, what’s next for brokers?
The recent changes to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) leadership and regulatory environment will greatly affect the broker community, products and services.

Awards

2021 Tech Trendsetters nominations are now open!

Honoring the 50 most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy

For the third year, Tech Trendsetters is honoring the individuals behind the technology that is driving mortgage and real estate. From automation to AI, these visionaries are helping to push the housing industry into the future and away from outdated processes.

Last year’s impressive list of winners used the challenges of 2020 to propel the housing economy into a digital era and made some industry-changing advancements along the way.

Take a look at some of the 2020 honorees:

  • Maxwell co-founder John Paasonen has grown the company to serve more than 250 community lenders since 2015 and the Maxwell platform has now facilitated over $100 billion in loan volume, helping its customers enhance the borrower experience by closing loans 45% faster than the national average.
  • Lindsay Bhandari, VP, Capital Markets and Treasury Technology Management at Fannie Mae stood up the MBS Trade Portal and increased revenue by $20 million, saving 63 hours per month in the trade confirmation process. The portal received a 2020 Stevie Award for Top FinTech solution. 
  • Wyndham Capital Mortgage CEO, Jeff Douglas, has driven the company’s investment in robotics, bringing it into the forefront of efficiency, speed and growth. In 2020, Wyndham Capital was processing loans almost 30% faster than the mortgage industry average, with nearly three times the number of loans per full-time employee.
  • Olivia Nicholson, BI and Analytics Manager at Richey May led the development of RM Analyze’s quick deployment architecture and construction of industry-focused data connectors and custom visualizations that drive usage for its clients. 

Nominations for the 2021 Tech Trendsetters close on Friday, Sept. 24. Click here to learn more about the program and nominate someone today before it’s too late!

Manufactured housing is key to affordable homeownership

More than 22 million people have chosen manufactured housing because of its affordability and value. How can the administration support that?

Sep 07, 2021 By

UWM launches AMC-free appraisal program

United Wholesale Mortgage announced today that it will no longer require its brokers to use appraisal management companies to complete appraisals.

Sep 09, 2021 By

