Mortgage rates, loan limits and forbearance
We cover the increase in conforming loan limits for Fannie and Freddie and what forbearance numbers and record-low rates could mean for the housing market.

Untying business growth from the housing market cycle
Lenders need business growth that is not linear and is not tied to the market cycles – leveraging automation technology can help.

The practical use of AI for LOs
The combination of tightly-packed schedules and intensive oversight means augmenting loan officer’s efforts with intelligent systems is more relevant than ever.

HousingWire's 2020 Tech Trendsetters
This year’s list of Tech Trendsetters certainly earned their status as the industry was met with incredible challenges and new opportunities.

2020 HW Tech Trendsetter: Sean Faries

Land Gorilla, CEO

Sean-Faries
Sean Faries, CEO, Land Gorilla

Land Gorilla founder and CEO Sean Faries is relentless in his pursuit of technology innovations that drive efficiency while simultaneously reducing risk in construction and renovation lending. Sean’s commitment to listening to all project stakeholders ensures that Land Gorilla provides an exceptional, integrated customer experience and remains at the forefront of the construction lending industry. Faries believes technology should enhance digital experiences for all project stakeholders. Technology, however, should never get in the way of the relationship a lender has with its customers. With this in mind, Faries led major enhancements over the past year to the branded web portal experience. This tool allows lenders to provide project stakeholders with a digital, fully integrated way to request draws and disbursements and monitor progress that feels seamlessly connected to their brand. Lenders can now create dynamic experiences with new enhancements through Land Gorilla, including in-app messaging, automation and integration capabilities for critical steps in the draw process including inspections and title updates, configurable workflows for stakeholders and audit trails on the loan and user level. The branded web portal simplifies the process of communicating and exchanging information between lenders and project stakeholders and provides a faster, safer and more efficient process to manage all loan activity.

house-row-HW
The downside of the hot 2020 housing market: rapid home-price growth

The mismatch in the COVID deflationary impact toward the economy overall and the strength of the housing market due to demographics makes for a troubling formula for home-price growth, which we are seeing. The recent NAR existing home sales report showed 15.5% year-over-year growth in prices. HW+ Premium Content

Nov 30, 2020 By

man using digital tablet computer, close up of the hand, business and technology background with copy space
Online notarizations usher in era of trusted transactions

Remote online notarization platforms were designed to prevent fraud and are much more secure than in-person notaries.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

