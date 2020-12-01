Land Gorilla founder and CEO Sean Faries is relentless in his pursuit of technology innovations that drive efficiency while simultaneously reducing risk in construction and renovation lending. Sean’s commitment to listening to all project stakeholders ensures that Land Gorilla provides an exceptional, integrated customer experience and remains at the forefront of the construction lending industry. Faries believes technology should enhance digital experiences for all project stakeholders. Technology, however, should never get in the way of the relationship a lender has with its customers. With this in mind, Faries led major enhancements over the past year to the branded web portal experience. This tool allows lenders to provide project stakeholders with a digital, fully integrated way to request draws and disbursements and monitor progress that feels seamlessly connected to their brand. Lenders can now create dynamic experiences with new enhancements through Land Gorilla, including in-app messaging, automation and integration capabilities for critical steps in the draw process including inspections and title updates, configurable workflows for stakeholders and audit trails on the loan and user level. The branded web portal simplifies the process of communicating and exchanging information between lenders and project stakeholders and provides a faster, safer and more efficient process to manage all loan activity.
2020 HW Tech Trendsetter: Sean Faries
Land Gorilla, CEO
Most Popular Articles
The mismatch in the COVID deflationary impact toward the economy overall and the strength of the housing market due to demographics makes for a troubling formula for home-price growth, which we are seeing. The recent NAR existing home sales report showed 15.5% year-over-year growth in prices. HW+ Premium Content
-
Rising home prices take a toll on pending home salesNov 30, 2020
-
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac conforming loan limits increase for 2021Nov 24, 2020
-
These markets are attracting the most out-of-state real estate investorsNov 25, 2020
-
2021 housing market forecast: It’s about politics, not economicsNov 23, 2020
-
What Yellen as Treasury Secretary would mean for housingNov 25, 2020
Latest Articles
Remote online notarization platforms were designed to prevent fraud and are much more secure than in-person notaries.
-
What’s next for Rocket Pro TPO?Dec 01, 2020
-
Suburbs see greatest gain in single-family construction in Q3Dec 01, 2020
-
Flagstar Bank to back trio of mortgage-tech startupsDec 01, 2020
-
2020 HW Tech Trendsetter: Brian DonnellanDec 01, 2020