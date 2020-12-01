2020 HW Tech Trendsetter: Sean Faries

Sean Faries, CEO, Land Gorilla

Land Gorilla founder and CEO Sean Faries is relentless in his pursuit of technology innovations that drive efficiency while simultaneously reducing risk in construction and renovation lending. Sean’s commitment to listening to all project stakeholders ensures that Land Gorilla provides an exceptional, integrated customer experience and remains at the forefront of the construction lending industry. Faries believes technology should enhance digital experiences for all project stakeholders. Technology, however, should never get in the way of the relationship a lender has with its customers. With this in mind, Faries led major enhancements over the past year to the branded web portal experience. This tool allows lenders to provide project stakeholders with a digital, fully integrated way to request draws and disbursements and monitor progress that feels seamlessly connected to their brand. Lenders can now create dynamic experiences with new enhancements through Land Gorilla, including in-app messaging, automation and integration capabilities for critical steps in the draw process including inspections and title updates, configurable workflows for stakeholders and audit trails on the loan and user level. The branded web portal simplifies the process of communicating and exchanging information between lenders and project stakeholders and provides a faster, safer and more efficient process to manage all loan activity.