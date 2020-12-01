Brian Donnellan is the leader of Bright MLS, a novel concept in the multiple listing service space as it represents a truly regional multiple listing service with an expansive footprint. As president and CEO, Donnellan ensures the delivery of top technology, data and customer service to Bright MLS’ subscribers. Donnellan and his team understand their role in helping the real estate professionals of the Mid-Atlantic navigate their rapidly-evolving industry and provide maximum value back to their clients. In March 2020, as COVID-19 spread across the U.S. and stay-at-home orders began, Donnellan and his team took quick actions to launch the Bright Steps initiative to provide subscribers with technology, information, training and support during the pandemic. Tools like virtual showings kept the market moving forward and weekly real-time data, provided through the power of the consolidated MLS behind it, allowed agents to share the most up-to-date market trends with clients. Agents within Bright’s footprint were able to continue doing business, while moving real estate markets forward, providing a springboard for a significant summer recovery. The v-shaped recovery resulted in a record-setting summer across the Bright footprint, including top markets like Philadelphia, Washington, DC and Baltimore – and optimism exists for a strong close to the year.
2020 HW Tech Trendsetter: Brian Donnellan
Bright MLS, President and CEO
