Mortgage rates, loan limits and forbearance
Mortgage rates, loan limits and forbearance

We cover the increase in conforming loan limits for Fannie and Freddie and what forbearance numbers and record-low rates could mean for the housing market.

Untying business growth from the housing market cycle
Untying business growth from the housing market cycle

Lenders need business growth that is not linear and is not tied to the market cycles – leveraging automation technology can help.

The practical use of AI for LOs
The practical use of AI for LOs

The combination of tightly-packed schedules and intensive oversight means augmenting loan officer’s efforts with intelligent systems is more relevant than ever.

HousingWire's 2020 Tech Trendsetters
HousingWire's 2020 Tech Trendsetters

This year’s list of Tech Trendsetters certainly earned their status as the industry was met with incredible challenges and new opportunities.

Awards

2020 HW Tech Trendsetter: Brian Donnellan

Bright MLS, President and CEO

Brian-Donnellan
Brian Donnellan, President and CEO, Bright MLS

Brian Donnellan is the leader of Bright MLS, a novel concept in the multiple listing service space as it represents a truly regional multiple listing service with an expansive footprint. As president and CEO, Donnellan ensures the delivery of top technology, data and customer service to Bright MLS’ subscribers. Donnellan and his team understand their role in helping the real estate professionals of the Mid-Atlantic navigate their rapidly-evolving industry and provide maximum value back to their clients. In March 2020, as COVID-19 spread across the U.S. and stay-at-home orders began, Donnellan and his team took quick actions to launch the Bright Steps initiative to provide subscribers with technology, information, training and support during the pandemic. Tools like virtual showings kept the market moving forward and weekly real-time data, provided through the power of the consolidated MLS behind it, allowed agents to share the most up-to-date market trends with clients. Agents within Bright’s footprint were able to continue doing business, while moving real estate markets forward, providing a springboard for a significant summer recovery. The v-shaped recovery resulted in a record-setting summer across the Bright footprint, including top markets like Philadelphia, Washington, DC and Baltimore – and optimism exists for a strong close to the year.

Most Popular Articles

house-row-HW
The downside of the hot 2020 housing market: rapid home-price growth

The mismatch in the COVID deflationary impact toward the economy overall and the strength of the housing market due to demographics makes for a troubling formula for home-price growth, which we are seeing. The recent NAR existing home sales report showed 15.5% year-over-year growth in prices. HW+ Premium Content

Nov 30, 2020 By

Latest Articles

man using digital tablet computer, close up of the hand, business and technology background with copy space
Online notarizations usher in era of trusted transactions

Remote online notarization platforms were designed to prevent fraud and are much more secure than in-person notaries.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please