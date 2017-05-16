Lending Real Estate The Ticker

Fannie Mae: Consumer spending growth to pick up in Q2

Full year growth expectations hold at 2%

May 16, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Consumer spending Economic and Housing Outlook Economic growth Fannie Mae
US economy

Fannie Mae held its growth expectations at 2% for the year despite the slowdown in the first quarter, according to its May 2017 Economic and Housing Outlook.

First quarter growth slowed in 2017 from the previous quarter for the fourth consecutive year, partially reflecting ongoing seasonality issues, according to the report.

“Once again, our full-year growth forecast remains intact as the economy grinds along, with the prospect of material policy changes appearing to be delayed,” Fannie Mae Chief Economist Doug Duncan said.

New data shows, however, that consumer spending growth is set to pick up in the second quarter, the report predicts.

And despite the general economic slowdown, housing remained solid during the first quarter, giving a solid start to the spring home-buying season. Housing inventory, however, continues to decrease affordability.

“However, the tight supply of homes for sale continues to act as both a boon to home prices and an impediment to affordability,” Duncan said.

The tight labor market is expected to continue and Fannie Mae continues to predict the Federal Reserve will raise rates in June and September.

Reprints

Related Articles

Fannie Mae: Economic growth to rebound in remainder of year

Fannie Mae: Meaningful economic growth appears unlikely in 2017

Fannie Mae: Economic growth to slow down remainder of 2016

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Goldman Sachs: No bubble for U.S. home prices. But what about other developed nations?

Experts: New home starts create bottleneck to economic recovery

New home construction takes a blow in April

Citizenship applications soar, and that means more potential homeowners

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 