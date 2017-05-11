Lending The Ticker

Industry response: CFPB should proceed with caution on small business lending rule

Mixed responses on request for information

May 11, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS CFPB Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Dodd-Frank Section 1071 small business lending
caution light

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is gearing up to assess the problems small businesses face, starting with a request for information from interested parties.

So far, industry response is mixed, advising the bureau to proceed with caution as it gets to work finding out how much credit small businesses can access, especially those owned by women and minorities.

Under Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act, the CFPB is required to collect data about small business lending to help identify needs and opportunities in the market and to facilitate enforcement of fair lending laws.

Up until this point, there hasn’t been a lot of information available on how small businesses engage with credit markets.

David Pommerehn, vice president, associate general counsel with the Consumer Bankers Association, stated, “CBA member banks are critical to the U.S. small business economy. Banks with assets of more than $1 billion dollars make 70% of the small business bank loans today.” 

He explained that while they stand with the CFPB in its endeavor to better understand the small business lending market, they “urge the bureau to proceed cautiously in its rule-writing process for Section 1071 of Dodd-Frank.”

“As it currently stands, this statutory provision would place considerable and unnecessary burdens on small businesses and lenders, producing a negative effect for all involved and the greater economy,” continued Pommerehn.

The National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions Regulatory Affairs Counsel, on the other hand, wrote to the bureau urging it to exempt the credit union industry from any future rulemaking that would require further disclosure of business loan information.

"Credit unions serve distinct fields of membership, and as a result, institution-level data related to women-owned, minority-owned, and small business lending substantially differs in relation to other lenders," stated Andrew Morris, who is on the counsel. "Given the unique characteristics of credit unions and the limits placed on member business loans, the CFPB should seek to exempt credit unions from any future rulemaking that compels disclosure of business loan information."

Morris added the association is concerned about the possibility of increased compliance costs and further restricted lending activities for credit unions that could result from this Dodd-Frank Act requirement.

National Community Reinvestment Coalition Senior Advisor Josh Silver applauded the news, stating Section 1071 is invaluable:

“Here is where an obscure provision, Section 1071, of the Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act will be invaluable. …Section 1071 requires the CFPB to collect data from lending institutions regarding demographic characteristics of small businesses and to publicly report the data. Vital data to be collected includes the race, gender, and revenue size of the small business. The CFPB also has the discretion to collect data from a wide array of lenders – both banks and non-banks – and to include additional information about loan terms and conditions in the data. “Part of the reason why small businesses experienced a surge of high cost lending, particularly from online lenders, in the last few years is that lending trends remained opaque, cloaked in a veil of secrecy,” said. “Publicly available data pierces that veil and encourages lenders to compete against each other in serving communities with responsible lending. What could be more American and capitalistic than that?”

 

 

Reprints

Related Articles

CFPB begins checking credit access for women and minority businesses

CFPB director: Small business lending should mirror mortgage regulations

CFPB preps to review major mortgage rules

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Freddie Mac explores credit-risk transfer idea to gain more REIT investors

Docutech hires Amy Brandt as president and COO

Fannie Mae makes plan to draw more REIT investors into credit-risk transfers

Housing affordability slightly improves despite market headwinds

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 