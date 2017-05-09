Clayton Homes unveils new tiny home series

Clayton, a Berkshire Hathaway company and a builder of manufactured, modular and site-built homes, introduced its new tiny homes collection Saturday at the Berkshire Hathaway’s Annual Shareholders Meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

The tiny homes (pictured, above) are built at Clayton’s home building facility in Addison, Alaska, and the tiny homes are built to the International Residential Code, a comprehensive, stand-alone residential code that creates minimum regulations for one- and two-family dwellings of three stories or less. The small homes are designed for permanent living, according to the company.

“We’ve been providing Clayton homes for over 60 years with unique floorplans and different sizes, so it made sense for Clayton to be the builder that brings tiny homes to a national scale,” Clayton CEO Kevin Clayton said. “Developing this series has allowed us to discover another innovative product to offer to the public.”

The homes are just 464 square feet and offer 270 degrees of window views. They have vaulted ceilings to give the homes a larger feel, and the master bedroom fits a queen-size bed and a full-height closet.

The company hired Jim Greer to lead its new tiny home initiative as its national tiny homes brand manager.

“The tiny home movement is driven by people who want to downsize their living space with an efficient, stylish home design,” Greer said. “By listening to our customers, we started to see a growing demand for minimalism, high-quality materials and increased functionality.”

Tiny homes are not only the newest trend for minimalists, but is increasingly being looked at as the latest affordable housing option.