Real Estate The Ticker

Aaron Hernandez home listing claims most weekly views

Popularity rises after offer placed on house

May 5, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Aaron Hernandez most popular homes New England Patriots Realtor.com
sunset over houses

This week, the home of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez topped the charts as the most popular home of the week, according to real estate website realtor.com.

The former tight end was recently found in his prison cell in an apparent suicide on April 19, according to an article by Eric Levenson and Evan Simko-Bednarski for CNN.

The former National Football League player was serving life in prison for the murder of Odin Lloyd. His death came days after he was acquitted of two other murder charges related to a drive-by shooting in Boston, according to the article.

Although his mini-mansion has been on the market for more than a year, it gained special attention this week, topping the list of most-viewed homes on realtor.com, according to an article by Erik Gunther on the website.

From the article:

A week after his death, reports emerged of an offer to buy the $1.3 million mansion, which has been on the market for over a year. The possible sale catapulted the home to the top spot this week, garnering three times as many clicks as the runner-up. The home hasn't gone into pending sale status as of yet... 

The $1.3 million home went under contract last week after more than a year on the market, according to an article by Nancy Lane for the Boston Herald.

From the article:

After the house spent more than a year on the market, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez’s attorney George J. Leontire filed an affidavit yesterday in Bristol Probate and Family Court stating, “I received an offer to purchase the former home of Mr. Aaron Hernandez.”

The article explains Hernandez’s fiancé was given the power to close the deal because the estate is down to zero.

From the article:

The motion to “expand the powers” of Jenkins Hernandez over the estate in order to sell the house was granted by the court yesterday.

The proceeds from the sale – if it goes through – have already been attached in the wrongful-death lawsuit brought against Hernandez in 2013 by the mother of murder victim Odin L Lloyd of Dorchester.

Neither the terms of the sale nor the buyer were disclosed.

To see more homes in the list of the top 10 most popular this week, click here.

Source: realtor.com
Reprints

Related Articles

Here are 2016’s top 10 most popular homes for sale

Top 10 cities with homes most threatened by heavy winds

Guess how much money you need to make to buy a home in these top housing markets

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Ben Carson responds to letters from soon-to-be ghost town

Zillow revenue hits record highs in first quarter

United Wholesale: Closing times are still too long

Think your 6-digit salary is enough to live in San Francisco?

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 