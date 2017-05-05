Aaron Hernandez home listing claims most weekly views

This week, the home of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez topped the charts as the most popular home of the week, according to real estate website realtor.com.

The former tight end was recently found in his prison cell in an apparent suicide on April 19, according to an article by Eric Levenson and Evan Simko-Bednarski for CNN.

The former National Football League player was serving life in prison for the murder of Odin Lloyd. His death came days after he was acquitted of two other murder charges related to a drive-by shooting in Boston, according to the article.

Although his mini-mansion has been on the market for more than a year, it gained special attention this week, topping the list of most-viewed homes on realtor.com, according to an article by Erik Gunther on the website.

From the article:

A week after his death, reports emerged of an offer to buy the $1.3 million mansion, which has been on the market for over a year. The possible sale catapulted the home to the top spot this week, garnering three times as many clicks as the runner-up. The home hasn't gone into pending sale status as of yet...

The $1.3 million home went under contract last week after more than a year on the market, according to an article by Nancy Lane for the Boston Herald.

From the article:

After the house spent more than a year on the market, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez’s attorney George J. Leontire filed an affidavit yesterday in Bristol Probate and Family Court stating, “I received an offer to purchase the former home of Mr. Aaron Hernandez.”

The article explains Hernandez’s fiancé was given the power to close the deal because the estate is down to zero.

From the article:

The motion to “expand the powers” of Jenkins Hernandez over the estate in order to sell the house was granted by the court yesterday. The proceeds from the sale – if it goes through – have already been attached in the wrongful-death lawsuit brought against Hernandez in 2013 by the mother of murder victim Odin L Lloyd of Dorchester.

Neither the terms of the sale nor the buyer were disclosed.

