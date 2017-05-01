Investments Lending

Consensus from MBA Secondary: The time for GSE reform is now

FHFA acting deputy director gives an update on the secondary market

May 1, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS credit box Federal Housing Finance Agency FHFA GSE reform MBA Mortgage Bankers Association

The Federal Housing Finance Agency gave an update on the state of the lending market at the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Secondary conference in New York City, including its view that the credit box still holds room for expansion and its view on GSE reform.

On Monday morning, Quicken Loans Vice Chairman Bill Emerson questioned Robert Ryan, FHFA acting deputy director of division of conservatorship, in the frigid ballroom of the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

Ryan answered questions regarding the credit box, saying the industry needs to see an opening of the credit box in a safe manner.

“We do see an expansion of credit,” he said, noting the expansion of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac 97% loan-to-value programs.

He added that lenders will also need to be willing to take risks when it comes to lending.

“I don’t think it’s realistic to assume you’ll be able to transfer 100% of the credit risk consistently,” Ryan said.

However, he said mortgage credit risk at this point is not a concern, and that the credit quality for loans written remains strong.

When it comes to GSE reform, Ryan estimated it would take between three and five years to transition, but said he hopes to see a blueprint for reform in the works soon.

“The actual blueprint of what reform should be couldn’t happen fast enough,” he said.

If the reform is more drastic, however, then the transition period could in fact take longer than five years.

In an interview with HousingWire, Ellie Mae CEO Jonathan Corr conceded the MBA’s suggestion that GSE reform could be third on the administration’s list of priorities, after tax and regulatory reform, seems logical.

“Enough parties said they want to see something happen,” Corr said. “How they do it is another question.”

In the first session of the day, MBA CEO David Stevens explained GSE reform is high on the administration’s list of priorities.

Corr explained the time for GSE reform is not when something goes wrong, and decisions will need to be made quickly, but now, when the mortgage industry is strong. He said the MBA’s recent white paper is a healthy starting place for a debate on GSE reform.

Click here to read about the MBA's optimism on why GSE reform will work this time around, or here to see a contrary view. 

Reprints

Related Articles

MBA to Congress: Here’s the roadmap you need to tackle GSE reform

MBA Secondary panel: Yes, GSE reform can really work this time around

NAHREP stands behind Mortgage Banker Association proposition for GSE reform

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Credit risk transfer market looks to expand as more investors join

[Photos] Avilla Homes builds its first leased neighborhood in Texas

Ten-X predicts existing home sales will drop in April

Consumer optimism sees slight uptick in April

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 