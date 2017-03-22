Trump administration starts from scratch on Fannie, Freddie reform

What is the best approach?

March 22, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Fannie Mae Freddie Mac Government-sponsored enterprise GSE GSE reform Mark Calabria
freddie mac

The industry shouldn’t hold its breath for a complete overhaul off Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac this year, according to congressional staffers cited in a Reuters article by Amanda Becker. However, other sources within the administration say there are other ways to fix housing finance at the government-sponsored enterprises, short of a comprehensive legislative fix. 

First though, the Reuters article quote staffers who say the Trump administration's most likely immediate focus is allowing the mortgage financing institutions' to rebuild depleted capital. This is notable because, for now, capital buffers at the GSEs are expected to be reduced to 0 by 2018.

From the article:

Congressional staffers say the Senate Banking Committee has begun weekly bipartisan staff briefings on Freddie and Fannie reforms, but it is starting from scratch. The House Financial Services Committee is focused on other legislation, such as renewing the flood insurance program and rolling back parts of the Dodd-Frank financial reform, pushing the mortgage giants' revamp down the to-do list, they say.

Analysts expect the two institutions to make a full $10 billion dividend payment for the fourth quarter on March 31. But investors will be looking for any indication from Watt or Mnuchin about whether they plan to allow the mortgage firms to retain profits later on and begin the slow recapitalization process.

Meanwhile, coming from separate part of the Trump administration, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief economist Mark Calabria told participants at the American Bankers Association Government Relations Summit in Washington that reforming Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac remains a financial regulation priority for the Trump administration.

However, Calabria was light on the exact details.

According to the article in the Morning Consult by Tara Jeffries, Calabria stated that “a set of principles” will likely emerge in the coming months and that the administration is examining mortgage finance policy to figure out the best approach.

Calabria also noted that the administration is putting ending bailouts at the top of the agenda. This follows similar concerns by the congressional staffers that the administration’s immediate focus is allowing the mortgage financing institutions' to rebuild depleted capital.

Panelists at Goldman Sachs’ recent housing and consumer finance conference weighed in on the discussion, noting that there are there are a lot of plates spinning on the table when it comes to reform.

There is a significant number folks who want the government’s role completely scrolled back. And, there are also a significant number of folks who don’t want to do anything, said Jim Parrott, senior fellow at the Urban Institute and owner of Falling Creek Advisors.

“We need to explain this in a way that is coherent,” said Parrott.

Source: Reuters
Reprints

Related Articles

Trump’s special advisor on regulatory reform doesn’t want to repeal Dodd-Frank

Gary Cohn: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac reform will be high on Mnuchin's agenda

[Video] The many challenges facing Trump on promised GSE reform

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Millennials would really prefer to live in these 10 cities

Tavant Technologies opens new office with hundreds of jobs to fill

MBA: Mortgage applications reverse course, fall

Tensions escalate at House hearing on constitutionality of the CFPB

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.