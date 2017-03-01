Homeowners pay the most property taxes in these 10 states

When it comes to buying a home, buyers often focus on the mortgage payment, down payment or even closing costs, however, there is yet another cost to owning a home that comes after the deed is signed – property taxes.

Some states have relatively low property tax rates, while others can add up to quite a hefty sum. The highest rate is in New Jersey, where homeowners pay a property tax of 2.35% annually.

The average American pays about $2,149 per year in property taxes, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, however about $11.8 billion in property taxes go unpaid each year, according to the National Tax Lien Association.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to show which states charged homeowners the most in property taxes.

This chart ranks the states by applying the state tax rate to the national median home price of $179,000.

However, perhaps a better way to determine the ranking of each state is to apply each state’s property tax rate to its own median home price. Using that data, here are the top 10 states that charge the most in property taxes each year:

10. Maryland - $3,142

Property tax rate: 1.1% Median home price: $286,900

9. Wisconsin - $3,248

Property tax rate: 1.96% Median home price: $165,800

8. Vermont - $3,795

Property tax rate: 1.74% Median home price: $217,500

7. Rhode Island - $3,884

Property tax rate: 1.63% Median home price: $238,000

6. Massachusetts - $3,989

Property tax rate: 1.2% Median home price: $333,100

5. Illinois - $3,995

Property tax rate: 2.3% Median home price: $173,800

4. New York - $4,600

Property tax rate: 1.62% Median home price: $283,400

3. New Hampshire - $5,100

Property tax rate: 2.15% Median home price: $237,300

2. Connecticut - $5,327

Property tax rate: 1.97% Median home price: $270,500

1. New Jersey - $7,410