Real Estate The Ticker Valuations

Homeowners pay the most property taxes in these 10 states

Where does your state fall?

March 1, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS home buyers Median Home Price property taxes WalletHub
Newark, New Jersey

When it comes to buying a home, buyers often focus on the mortgage payment, down payment or even closing costs, however, there is yet another cost to owning a home that comes after the deed is signed – property taxes.

Some states have relatively low property tax rates, while others can add up to quite a hefty sum. The highest rate is in New Jersey, where homeowners pay a property tax of 2.35% annually.

The average American pays about $2,149 per year in property taxes, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, however about $11.8 billion in property taxes go unpaid each year, according to the National Tax Lien Association.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to show which states charged homeowners the most in property taxes.

This chart ranks the states by applying the state tax rate to the national median home price of $179,000.

Source: WalletHub

However, perhaps a better way to determine the ranking of each state is to apply each state’s property tax rate to its own median home price. Using that data, here are the top 10 states that charge the most in property taxes each year:

10. Maryland - $3,142

Property tax rate: 1.1%

Median home price: $286,900

bethesda

9. Wisconsin - $3,248

Property tax rate: 1.96%

Median home price: $165,800

state

8. Vermont - $3,795

Property tax rate: 1.74%

Median home price: $217,500

Montpelier, Vermont

7. Rhode Island - $3,884

Property tax rate: 1.63%

Median home price: $238,000

Providence, Rhode Island

6. Massachusetts - $3,989

Property tax rate: 1.2%

Median home price: $333,100

Boston skyline from water

5. Illinois - $3,995

Property tax rate: 2.3%

Median home price: $173,800

Illinois

4. New York - $4,600

Property tax rate: 1.62%

Median home price: $283,400

New York night aerial

3. New Hampshire - $5,100

Property tax rate: 2.15%

Median home price: $237,300

Manchester, New Hampshire

2. Connecticut - $5,327

Property tax rate: 1.97%

Median home price: $270,500

ConnecticutCapitolHorizPhoto.jpg

1. New Jersey - $7,410

Property tax rate: 2.35%

Median home price: $315,900

Newark, New Jersey

Reprints

Related Articles

Here are the states where you'll pay the most in property taxes

Can you guess which state charges the highest property tax?

Northeast property tax highest in the nation

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Investor to NAR: We aren’t competing with first-time homebuyers

Stocks surge to record highs after Trump's speech to Congress

HOT or NOT: What is trending in housing right now?

March interest rate hike? Odds are now up to 50%

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.