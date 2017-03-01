Lending
2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Lender Price

Product, pricing and eligibility platform with mobile functionality and business intelligence

March 1, 2017
Lender Price

 

LENDING

Lender Price is a California-based big data technology innovator and developer of a real-time, competitive mortgage analytics and product, pricing, and eligibility (PPE) platform complete with full mobile functionality and business intelligence.

With Lender Price, wholesale and correspondent lenders, banks, and credit unions can manage product pricing for all mortgage types: conforming, non-conforming, non-QM, portfolio, and boutique loan programs.

The company delivers innovative features including built-in compliance checks, secondary marketing tools, margin management, pricing tier and compensation management, a wholesale and correspondent client portal, customized workflows and mobile functionality.

Its advanced analytics report on product search scenarios and usage by originators, including which products are being locked and which are being overlooked.

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.