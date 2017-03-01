2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Lender Price

Lender Price

LENDING

Lender Price is a California-based big data technology innovator and developer of a real-time, competitive mortgage analytics and product, pricing, and eligibility (PPE) platform complete with full mobile functionality and business intelligence.

With Lender Price, wholesale and correspondent lenders, banks, and credit unions can manage product pricing for all mortgage types: conforming, non-conforming, non-QM, portfolio, and boutique loan programs.

The company delivers innovative features including built-in compliance checks, secondary marketing tools, margin management, pricing tier and compensation management, a wholesale and correspondent client portal, customized workflows and mobile functionality.

Its advanced analytics report on product search scenarios and usage by originators, including which products are being locked and which are being overlooked.

lenderprice.com