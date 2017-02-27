Real Estate

Pending home sales hit lowest level in a year

Struggle with insufficient supply levels

February 27, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS affordability Existing home sales Home Price housing inventory Pending Home Sales
Houses sunset

Because of insufficient supply levels, contract activity in the West and Midwest decreased, dragging down pending home sales to their lowest level in a year, according to Monday’s report by the National Association of Realtors.

The Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings, dipped 2.8% to 106.4 in January, down from December’s upwardly revised 109.5. The index is still up 0.4% from last January, but is at its lowest since then.

“The significant shortage of listings last month along with deteriorating affordability as the result of higher home prices and mortgage rates kept many would-be buyers at bay,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said.

“Buyer traffic is easily outpacing seller traffic in several metro areas and is why homes are selling at a much faster rate than a year ago,” Yun said. “Most notably in the West, it’s not uncommon to see a home come off the market within a month.”

This demand is so high, in fact, that interest in buying a home hit its highest point since the Great Recession. As households grow more confident in their personal finances and job growth continues throughout the country, home sales increase across the country, Yun explained. However, the increase in demand and shortage of supply continually leads to rising home prices.

“January’s accelerated price appreciation is concerning because it’s over double the pace of income growth and mortgage rates are up considerably from six months ago,” Yun said. “Especially in the most expensive markets, prospective buyers will feel this squeeze to their budget and will likely have to come up with additional savings or compromise on home size or location.”

Existing home sales are projected to hit 5.57 million for the year, an increase of 2.2% from 2016, while the national median existing-home price is expected to increase 4%. This is compared to 2016 when existing homes sales increased 3.8% and home prices rose 5.1%.

“Sales got off to a fantastic start in January, but last month’s retreat in contract signings indicates that activity will likely be choppy in coming months as buyers compete for the meager number of listings in their price range,” Yun said.

Reprints

Related Articles

Pending home sales sink to lowest level since January

Pending home sales: Fewer homes being sold for first time in 2 years

Pending home sales hit highest level since July

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

President Trump: Dodd-Frank keeps banks from lending

First American: Mortgage lending takes riskier turn in 2017

Independent voters growing more optimistic about economy

New home sales are up, but pace disappoints

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.