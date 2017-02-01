Safeguard employs strategic systems to capture property conditions in real time

SPONSORED CONTENT

THE COMPANY

Safeguard Properties is the mortgage field services industry leader, inspecting and preserving vacant and foreclosed properties across the U.S. Founded in 1990 by Robert Klein and headquartered in Ohio, Safeguard leverages technology to develop industry best practices and quality control procedures.

“Technology plays a strategic role at Safeguard and within the field services industry,” said Alan Jaffa, Safeguard CEO. “We have invested in providing state-of-the-art systems and programs to ensure we continuously remain technologically advanced.”

The company’s technologies improve quality of work using geo-location services; big data analytics and workflow distribution; state-of-the-art data centers that ensure stability and redundancy; and mobile capabilities that provide real-time results.

Recently, Safeguard introduced major advances in its mobile platform. The company’s goal is to create a real-time two-way conversation with its contractors utilizing the latest advances in video, GPS, and smart scripting – which is no longer a back-office function for its contractors. They are now able to capture the property condition in real-time on-site and communicate it back to Safeguard within minutes.

Next in the evolution of technology for the industry, Safeguard plans to work with mortgage servicers and investors to extend this automation into their back-office workflow so they can have better visibility and make important time-sensitive decisions.

Through extensive beta testing, Safeguard has concluded that video will be the future for documenting property condition and “telling the story of a property.” However, it is important that the video app — and the corresponding business process to review the results — are carefully designed for simplicity and speed.

“The result for our clients is going to be a game-changer in terms of quality and our ability to communicate property condition,” said Jaffa. “By critically looking at current issues and those on the horizon, Safeguard provides solutions to minimize risks to clients and properties.”

THE EXECUTIVES

Robert Klein, Founder and Chairman

Robert Klein is the founder and chairman of the board for Safeguard. Under Klein’s leadership, Safeguard grew from a handful of employees in 1990 into the largest field services company in the industry, with an extensive network of contractors throughout the United States.

Klein serves as chair of the National Vacant Properties Registration Committee of the MBA and he represents not only Safeguard, but the industry as a whole in national associations including MBA, USFN, CMBA and REOMAC. He also is the founder of the National Property Preservation Conference. In 2009, Klein received the prestigious Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Alan Jaffa, CEO

Alan Jaffa is the CEO for Safeguard, a role he assumed in May 2010. Previously he served as chief operating officer.He also serves on the board of advisors for SCG Partners, a middle-market private equity fund focused on diversifying and expanding Safeguard Properties’ business model into complementary markets. Under his leadership, Safeguard has doubled in size and, in 2010 and 2011, it was recognized as the fastest-growing large company in Northeast Ohio.

Gregory Robinson, CPA, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

Gregory Robinson directs all accounting and financial management activities at Safeguard, including financial reporting, planning, budgeting, forecasting, cash management, lender relationships, internal control processes and oversight and analysis of financial results. He also oversees quality assurance, information security, internal audit, corporate communications and support services, and serves on the board of advisors for SCG Partners. Previously, Robinson led successful consulting practices at CGI Inc., NetGov Inc. and ORION Consulting. In 2010, he was recognized by Crain’s Cleveland Business as CFO of the Year in the category of large private companies.