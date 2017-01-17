Real Estate The Ticker

Clayton Homes announces launch of new home delivery division

Held ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 8

January 17, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
clothespin houses

Clayton Homes, a builder of manufactured housing and a Berkshire Hathaway company, announced the launch of a new division that will deliver houses from home building facilities to retail home centers.

Clayton Home Transport is part of the company’s home building group, a home building and manufacturing division. Clayton held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 8 at its Clayton Appalachia home-building facility in Andersonville, Tennessee, where it introduced its new fleet of trucks.

“Clayton Home Transport is an extension of the home-building process,” said Keith Holdbrooks, Clayton home building group president. “Our new fleet of trucks will allow us to deliver our homes using quality equipment.”

Clayton’s new initiative was designed to control the process between the Appalachia home-building facility and the retailers it serves. It will also provide transportations for the facility.

“Now, we can control and care for our homes on the road,” Holdbrooks said. “Our drivers spend weeks of their training in the home-building facility learning all the processes and safety procedures before they deliver any homes.”

