3 quick reactions to Ben Carson's confirmation hearing

With only a handful of days left before President-elect Donald Trump steps into office, Ben Carson wrapped up his confirmation hearing to be HUD secretary.

And looking at a recap from Compass Point Research & Trading, Carson’s “path to confirmation is clear.”

On Thursday, the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee questioned Carson on his ability to lead the department, with senators mainly focusing on other topics such as Carson’s previous comments about housing, veteran homelessness and the LGBT community. For a full synopsis of the hearing, check here.

And as a quick recap, here are the three takeaways from the hearing, according to Compass Point: