Servicing

Trump Treasury pick's bank broke foreclosure rules: Leaked AG memo

A bank run by Steven Mnuchin focus of 2013 investigation

January 4, 2017
Jacob Gaffney
KEYWORDS foreclosure king Mnunchin OneWest Trump Treasury
Key house

Donald Trump’s nominee for Treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin, ran OneWest Bank from 2009 to 2015.

Now, in coverage published by The Intercept, a memo [published here] from 2013 urged top officials in then-Attorney General Kamala Harris’s office to sue OneWest Bank over allegations of foreclosure violations, which included backdating mortgage documents to speed up foreclosures and manipulating the results of home auctions, according to coverage in Bloomberg.

The memo,  “alleges that OneWest rushed delinquent homeowners out of their homes by violating notice and waiting period statutes, illegally backdated key documents, and effectively gamed foreclosure auctions.”

Mnuchin, a former executive at Goldman Sachs, former chairman of OneWest Bank, and President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Department of the Treasury, is meanwhile resigning from the board of CIT Group, which bought OneWest in 2015, in order to pursue the position without conflict.

The coverage in The Intercept may complicate that process:

"The consistent violations of California foreclosure processes outlined in the memo would indicate that Mnuchin’s bank didn’t merely act callously, but did so with blatant disregard for the law.

According to the memo, OneWest also obstructed the investigation by ordering third parties to refuse to comply with state subpoenas."

Ultimately, no action was taken by the AG against OneWest.

Source: The Intercept
Reprints

Related Articles

Mnuchin transition team defends OneWest mortgage operations 

Trump picks former Goldman Sachs exec, OneWest chairman Steve Mnuchin to lead Treasury

Steven Mnuchin, Trump's Treasury secretary pick, resigns from CIT Group board

Jacob-gaffney
Jacob Gaffney is the Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire and HousingWire.com. He previously covered securitization for Reuters and Source Media in London before returning to the United States in 2009. While in Europe for nearly a decade, he covered bank loans and the high yield market, in addition to commercial paper, student loan, auto and credit card space(s). At HousingWire, he began focusing his journalism on all aspects of the housing and mortgage markets.

Recent Articles by Jacob Gaffney

Mnuchin transition team defends OneWest mortgage operations 

Former CFPB attorney pretty much just confirmed the worst fears of the mortgage industry

Echo app gives buyers a new way to search for houses

Investors rethink crowded Trump trade

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.