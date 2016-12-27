New York boosts community redevelopment program

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the state plans to provide $8 million for the construction, rehabilitation, or repair of nearly 300 homes as part of New York’s Homes and Community Renewal Affordable Home Ownership Development Program.

The program, which is administered by the state’s Affordable Housing Corporation, provides up to $40,000 per dwelling to eligible municipalities, municipal housing authorities, and other not-for-profit and charitable organizations that develop affordable housing or assist homeowners in funding necessary repairs.

According to Cuomo’s office, through this program, more than 8,700 homes “have been created or made safer and more affordable” with $168 million in Affordable Housing Corporation awards.

This latest round of funding will make improvements to existing owner-occupied single or multi-family homes, condominiums, or cooperatives; acquire and rehabilitate owner-occupied homes for sale, including single and multi-family homes, condominiums, or cooperatives; and construct new owner-occupied homes for sale, including single and multi-family homes, condominiums, or cooperatives including replacing dilapidated mobile and manufactured homes, Cuomo’s office said.

“We are committed to helping all New Yorkers achieve and preserve the American Dream of homeownership, and this funding will build and improve affordable owner-occupied housing in every corner of the state,” Cuomo said. “This program supports this administration’s efforts to build stronger, more resilient communities and helps to create a stronger, fairer and more affordable New York for all.”

According to Cuomo’s office, the latest round of awards include:

$1,200,000 to SBP, Inc. home improvement of approximately 30 units located on scattered sites in Queens and Kings County for homes damaged in Superstorm Sandy

$1,825,000 to Housing Partnership Development Corporation for the new construction of 49 units located on scattered sites in the Brownsville and East New York sections of Kings County

$880,000 to Restored Homes Housing Development Fund Corporation for the acquisition and rehabilitation of 22 units to be located on scattered sites in Queens County

$700,000 to Community Action Organization of Erie County for the home improvement of approximately 20 units located on scattered sites in the City of Buffalo, Erie County

$440,000 to Rural Housing Opportunities Corporation for the home improvement of approximately 24 units located on scattered sites in Genesee, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, and Ontario Counties

$450,000 to Homsite Fund, Inc. for the home improvement of approximately 45 units to be located on scattered sites in the City of Auburn in Cayuga County

$300,000 to Better Neighborhoods, Inc. for the home improvement of approximately 10 units located on scattered sites in the city of Schenectady, Schenectady County

$350,000 to North Country Affordable Housing, Inc. for the acquisition and rehabilitation of approximately 9 units located on scattered sites in Jefferson County

$400,000 to Housing Assistance Program of Essex County, Inc. for the acquisition and rehabilitation of approximately 15 units located on scattered sites in Clinton and Essex Counties

$440,000 to Community Housing Innovations, Inc. for the acquisition and rehabilitation of approximately 11 units located on scattered sites in Westchester County