Investments The Ticker

Dollar hits 14-year high as Yellen voices confidence in economy

Unemployment near pre-recession levels

December 19, 2016
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Employment Federal Reserve Janet Yellen rate hike University of Baltimore
finane concept

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen voiced her confidence in the U.S. economy in her speech Monday at a University of Baltimore commencement ceremony where she received an honorary degree.

This vote of confidence sent the dollar soaring to its highest level in 14 years, according to an article by Chelsey Dulaney for The Wall Street Journal.

Overall, the dollar has increased 5% since November, according to an article by CBS.

Yellen spoke about the improvements to the labor market such as the unemployment rate, which decreased to 4.6%, near its pre-recession level.

From the article:

The Fed’s optimism sent the dollar to a 14-year-high as higher rates make U.S. assets more attractive to yield-seeking investors. Some investors had expected Ms. Yellen could take a more cautious tone in her speech to damp enthusiasm in the markets.

Meanwhile, the dollar remained lower against the Japanese yen Monday ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision overnight.

The speech comes after last week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting in which the Fed raised rates, and hinted that next year could bring three more increases to the federal funds rate.

Reprints

Related Articles

Yellen sends strong signal Fed is close to raising rates again

Yellen hints that September interest rate hike not off the books

Yellen: Economy still on track for December interest rate hike

Me
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

ATTOM: Affordability at worst point since 2008

Cash sales in September increased for third month in a row

Housing experts: The shocking downside to home sales increase

Existing home sales continue to climb at highest pace since 2007

Billionaire to build micro-apartments for the homeless

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.